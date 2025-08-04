Slightly ‘Cooler’ For A Few Days With Highs In The 80s And Scattered Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.