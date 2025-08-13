Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Again Today

August 13, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

