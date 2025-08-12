Showers And Storms Increase; Temps Stay Below Average

August 12, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. High near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

