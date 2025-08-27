Shed And Camper Burn Near Jay

Fire departments from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties responded to a shed and camper fire Tuesday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Highway 4 near Jay, just east of Shell Road.

The Jay, Allentown and Berrydale fire departments responded from Santa Rosa County, while the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

