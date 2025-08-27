Shed And Camper Burn Near Jay

August 27, 2025

Fire departments from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties responded to a shed and camper fire Tuesday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Highway 4 near Jay, just east of Shell Road.

The Jay, Allentown and Berrydale fire departments responded from Santa Rosa County, while the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 