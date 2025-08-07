Scattered Showers Today, High In The Upper 80s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.