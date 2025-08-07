Scattered Showers Today, High In The Upper 80s
August 7, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Comments