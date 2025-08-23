Scattered Showers For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.