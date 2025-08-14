Scattered Rain And Warmer For Thursday

August 14, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

