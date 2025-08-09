Scattered Mostly Afternoon Showers For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 86. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.