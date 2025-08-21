Rain Chances On The Upswing

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.