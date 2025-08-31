Perfect Sunday And Labor Day Weather Ahead

There will be plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures over the next few days, including a sunny and dry Labor Day. The weekend will be mostly sunny, with a small chance of thunderstorms starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s, with overnight lows in the mid-to-high 60s. The chance for rain increases slightly for Wednesday, but the rest of the week looks to be sunny and warm.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.