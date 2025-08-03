Pattern Of Afternoon Pop-Up Showers And Storms Continues

August 3, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Low around 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

