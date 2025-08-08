Only A Slight Chance Of Showers Today, Otherwise, Mostly Sunny
August 8, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 86. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
