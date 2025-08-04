On Tuesday, Century’s Town Council Expected To Select Finalists For Town Administrator

On Tuesday, the Century Town Council will take the next steps in selecting a new town administrator.

The committee — consisting of Mayor Ben Boutwell and council members John Bass and Henry Cunningham sitting with interim town manager Howard Brown — narrowed a list of 17 applicants down to 10. Town staff members have since completed preliminary background checks on all of them.

During a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the council is expected to discuss the applicants and select those that they wish to formally interview. Council members will be encouraged to complete individual one-on-one meetings with the selected candidates prior to August 19 , when formal public interviews will be held at a council meeting.

The 10 applicants selected by the committee, in alphabetical order, are:

Charles V. Anderson Darryl LeTroy Bell Peter Cavalli Timothy J. Day David J. Murzin Jeff Peacock Lisa Rouse Jared Schumacher Brian Louis Underwood Fred Ventresco

More information on each applicant is at bottom.

According to the town charter, the final employment recommendation must come from the mayor and be approved by the council.

In a July 22 selection committee meeting, Boutwell recommended:

Charles V. Anderson

Peter Cavalli

Timothy J. Day

David J. Murzin

Lisa Rouse

Jared Schumacher

Brian Louis Underwood

Cunningham recommended:

Charles V. Anderson

Peter Cavalli

David J. Murzin

Brian Louis Underwood

Fred Ventresco

Bass recommended:

Charles V. Anderson

Darryl LeTroy Bell

Peter Cavalli

Timothy J. Day

David J. Murzin

Jeff Peacock

Jared Schumacher

Here is more information about each applicant selected by the committee in alphabetical order:

Charles V. Anderson (Saint Petersburg, FL): Anderson is the former city manager for Treasure Island, Florida, where he led disaster recovery efforts and managed multimillion-dollar budgets. With decades of military and local government experience, he specializes in crisis management, infrastructure planning, and personnel leadership.

(Saint Petersburg, FL): Anderson is the former city manager for Treasure Island, Florida, where he led disaster recovery efforts and managed multimillion-dollar budgets. With decades of military and local government experience, he specializes in crisis management, infrastructure planning, and personnel leadership. Darryl LeTroy Bell (current city unclear): Bell is a former manager with extensive experience in municipal governance, economic development, and public works. He has managed cities such as Palatka, FL, and Muskegon Heights, MI, overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets, infrastructure improvements, and community revitalization.

(current city unclear): Bell is a former manager with extensive experience in municipal governance, economic development, and public works. He has managed cities such as Palatka, FL, and Muskegon Heights, MI, overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets, infrastructure improvements, and community revitalization. Peter Cavalli (Tampa, FL): Cavalli is the founder of Tampa Bay Training, LLC, and a former town manager for Kenneth City, Florida. ​ He has extensive experience in public works, emergency management, and workforce development, as well as training programs for municipalities and private sector clients. ​

(Tampa, FL): Cavalli is the founder of Tampa Bay Training, LLC, and a former town manager for Kenneth City, Florida. ​ He has extensive experience in public works, emergency management, and workforce development, as well as training programs for municipalities and private sector clients. ​ Timothy J. Day (Cape Coral, FL): A former district manager for multiple Community Development Districts in Florida, Day brings over 30 years of experience in city/town management, law enforcement, and public safety. ​ He has managed utility modernization projects, FEMA disaster recovery efforts, and financial audits for municipalities. ​ He also served as a City Council member in Cape Coral for nine years. ​

(Cape Coral, FL): A former district manager for multiple Community Development Districts in Florida, Day brings over 30 years of experience in city/town management, law enforcement, and public safety. ​ He has managed utility modernization projects, FEMA disaster recovery efforts, and financial audits for municipalities. ​ He also served as a City Council member in Cape Coral for nine years. ​ David J. Murzin (Pensacola, FL): Murzin is currently the Director of First Place Partners, representing economic development in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. He is a former state representative for Florida. ​ He has extensive experience in legislative leadership, economic development, and disaster recovery, having worked closely with local governments across Northwest Florida. ​

(Pensacola, FL): Murzin is currently the Director of First Place Partners, representing economic development in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. He is a former state representative for Florida. ​ He has extensive experience in legislative leadership, economic development, and disaster recovery, having worked closely with local governments across Northwest Florida. ​ Jeff Peacock (Pace, FL): Peacock is a mathematics teacher at Navarre High School and a former COO for nonprofit organizations. ​ He has a background in strategic planning, operational management, and public policy, with degrees from Harvard University and the University of Chicago. ​A Century native, he was recently an unsuccessful candidate for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

(Pace, FL): Peacock is a mathematics teacher at Navarre High School and a former COO for nonprofit organizations. ​ He has a background in strategic planning, operational management, and public policy, with degrees from Harvard University and the University of Chicago. ​A Century native, he was recently an unsuccessful candidate for Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Lisa Rouse (Pensacola, FL): Rouse is the director of operations and marketing for two technology firms and a public sector consultant. She specializes in financial systems, utility oversight, and personnel development. ​ A Pensacola resident, she is deeply involved in local civic groups and community engagement. ​

(Pensacola, FL): Rouse is the director of operations and marketing for two technology firms and a public sector consultant. She specializes in financial systems, utility oversight, and personnel development. ​ A Pensacola resident, she is deeply involved in local civic groups and community engagement. ​ Jared Schumacher (Taneytown, MD): Schumacher is the grants manager for Westminster Rescue Mission and a former town manager for Boonsboro, Maryland. He has expertise in grant writing, capital improvement projects, and municipal operations, with a focus on financial compliance and public trust restoration.

(Taneytown, MD): Schumacher is the grants manager for Westminster Rescue Mission and a former town manager for Boonsboro, Maryland. He has expertise in grant writing, capital improvement projects, and municipal operations, with a focus on financial compliance and public trust restoration. Brian Louis Underwood (Fairhope, AL): Currently serving as grants director for Baldwin County Commission, Underwood has managed multimillion-dollar grant programs for infrastructure and disaster recovery. ​ He previously served as executive director of the Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Program and has extensive experience in strategic planning, environmental stewardship, and intergovernmental coordination. ​

(Fairhope, AL): Currently serving as grants director for Baldwin County Commission, Underwood has managed multimillion-dollar grant programs for infrastructure and disaster recovery. ​ He previously served as executive director of the Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Program and has extensive experience in strategic planning, environmental stewardship, and intergovernmental coordination. ​ Fred Ventresco (KS): Ventresco is a seasoned municipal manager with over 17 years of experience leading several municipalities. ​ His most recent positions were a “brief, while-needed” position as city administrator in Holecome, Kansas, and town administrator in Pinetops, North Carolina. He has expertise in budgeting, personnel management, infrastructure projects, and emergency preparedness, having served as town administrator in multiple states. ​

For a previous story that lists all 17 applicants, click to enlarge.

Editor’s note: Information for each applicant is a brief summary taken from more complete resumes, applications and/or cover letters submitted to the Town of Century. Applicant’s information and claims were not independently verified by our staff.

Pictured top: (L-R) Henry Cunningham, Howard Brow and John Bass at a July 22 selection committee meeting. Pictured inset: Ben Boutwell. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.