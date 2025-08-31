No Road Constructions Closures Through Labor Day. Here Are Closures For The Rest Of The Week.

During the Labor Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads in Florida through 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 1.

For the remainder of the week, drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 110 (I-110) Resurfacing from Interstate 10 (I-10) to U.S. 98 – Drivers will encounter intermittent outside lane closures near the I-10/I-110 interchange Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Thursday, Sept. 4 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Crews will be placing barrier wall from the I-10 westbound ramp to access I-110 southbound (Exit 12) to I-110 southbound at mile marker 6.

Drivers will encounter intermittent outside lane closures near the I-10/I-110 interchange Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Thursday, Sept. 4 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Crews will be placing barrier wall from the I-10 westbound ramp to access I-110 southbound (Exit 12) to I-110 southbound at mile marker 6. Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Resurfacing from Creighton Road (S.R. 274) to Olive Road - Drivers may encounter intermittent outside lane closures on Ninth Avenue, near Dunmire Street, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Thursday, Sept. 4, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for signalization work.

- Drivers may encounter intermittent outside lane closures on Ninth Avenue, near Dunmire Street, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Thursday, Sept. 4, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for signalization work. Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 6, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping.

– Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 6, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping. Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 6, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 6, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations. S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) Resurfacing from Gulf Beach Highway to Manchester Street – Beginning Tuesday, Sep. 2, drivers will encounter: Travel lanes between Mills Avenue and Patton Drive will be reduced from 12-foot to 10-foot in width and delineated by channelizing devices while crews perform drainage, curb and gutter work in the shoulder area. Nightly lane closures on Gulf Beach Highway, between County Road (C.R.) 292A and Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for milling and resurfacing.

Beginning Tuesday, Sep. 2, drivers will encounter: U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Resurfacing, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Thursday, Sept. 4, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for paving operations. Law enforcement will be on site and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Thursday, Sept. 4, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for paving operations. Law enforcement will be on site and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone. Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard (S.R. 296) Resurfacing from Davis Highway (S.R. 291) to Baisden Road – Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Thursday, Sept. 4, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations: Intermittent lane closures on Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard, from Davis Highway to Baisden Road. On-street parking closures on Bayou Boulevard, between 12th Avenue and Baisden Road.

Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Thursday, Sept. 4, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for milling and paving operations: Garden Street (Business U.S. 98) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the I-110 Ramp – The week of Sunday, Aug. 31, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: B Street, between Garden Street and Romana Street, is closed for stormwater management enhancements. Signs will be in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Garden Street, A Street and Romana Street. Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. Temporary side street closures south of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, as crews perform utility and stormwater management enhancements. On-street parking is closed on the south side of Garden Street, between B Street and L Street. Additionally, periodic on-street parking closures will occur on Garden Street, between A Street and Alcaniz Street, for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

The week of Sunday, Aug. 31, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Thursday, Sept. 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 5, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions:

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions from Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 5: Intermittent I-10 westbound outside lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. between mile markers 10 and 12 for materials delivery at the North Palafox Street overpass. Intermittent daytime lane closures will occur on North Palafox Street between Whitehead Drive and Hope Drive at the Palafox Street overpass to allow crews to complete pile driving operations. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10 east and westbound travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, between mile markers 10 and 12, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The length of the U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been permanently reduced to allow crews to complete construction activities. A concrete barrier wall and new pavement striping is in place to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions from Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 5:

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 87 Resurfacing, from south of East Bay Boulevard (C.R. 399) to Vonnie Tolbert Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 5, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for concrete work and paving operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 5, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for concrete work and paving operations. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

o Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive.

o Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 5.

o A new traffic pattern will be in place beginning Tuesday, Sept. 2, on U.S. 98 from Oriole Beach Road to Greenbriar Parkway. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

