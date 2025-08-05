New Church School Planned In Walnut Hill

A new school is planned in Walnut Hill as a joint project by two churches.

Walnut Hill School is proposed for nearly 65 acres in the 5000 block of Sandy Hollow Road. Most of the property is owned jointly by the Southern Harbor Mennonite Church on West Highway 4 and the Walnut Hill Mennonite Church on Highway 97.

Plans filed with Escambia County show the project includes an 18,000 square foot school building with a gravel parking lot and a stormwater pond. Access to the school will only be from Sandy Hollow Road.

The new building, if approved and constructed, is set replace the aging Walnut Hill School located on Highway 97.

The proposal is in staff review status is not yet set for a public meeting before the Escambia County Development Review Committee.