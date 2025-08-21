Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Walnut Hill, Bratt, Oak Grove And Dogwood Park Areas

August 21, 2025

Weather permitting, the Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, August 21, in portions of the Walnut Hill, Oak Grove, Bratt and Dogwood Park areas.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

Spray Area #57A:  Walnut Hill and Bratt (pictured top)

North: West State Line Road
South: Arthur Brown Road
East: North Highway 99
West: Pine Forest Road

Spray Area #54B: Oak Grove and Dogwood Park (pictured second below)

North: Mason Road
South: Effie Road
East: South Pine Barren Road
West: Highway 97

Spray Area #54A: Oak Grove and Bratt (pictured first below)

North: West Highway 4
South: Mason Road
East: North Pine Barren Road
West: North Highway 99

Comments

One Response to “Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Walnut Hill, Bratt, Oak Grove And Dogwood Park Areas”

  1. JJ on August 21st, 2025 3:34 pm

    WHY? if it kills mosquitos, whats it doing with the rest of the insects. Dont see fireflies and less butterflies as we use to….STOP





