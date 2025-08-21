Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Walnut Hill, Bratt, Oak Grove And Dogwood Park Areas

Weather permitting, the Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, August 21, in portions of the Walnut Hill, Oak Grove, Bratt and Dogwood Park areas.

Spray areas are listed below, scroll down.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

Spray Area #57A: Walnut Hill and Bratt (pictured top)

North: West State Line Road

South: Arthur Brown Road

East: North Highway 99

West: Pine Forest Road

Spray Area #54B: Oak Grove and Dogwood Park (pictured second below)

North: Mason Road

South: Effie Road

East: South Pine Barren Road

West: Highway 97

Spray Area #54A: Oak Grove and Bratt (pictured first below)

North: West Highway 4

South: Mason Road

East: North Pine Barren Road

West: North Highway 99