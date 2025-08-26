Lower Humidity, Nights With A Hint Of Fall
August 26, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
