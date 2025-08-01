Increasing Chance Of Pop-Up Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.