Hot With Typical August Afternoon Scattered Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.