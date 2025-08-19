Hot With Isolated Storms For Tuesday
August 19, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.
