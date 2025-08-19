Hot With Isolated Storms For Tuesday

August 19, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.

