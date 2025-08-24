Hot Sunday; Cool Front Bringing Highs In The 80s, Lows In The 60s

August 24, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 