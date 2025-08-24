Hot Sunday; Cool Front Bringing Highs In The 80s, Lows In The 60s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.