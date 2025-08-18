Hot Monday With Spotty Afternoon Showers And Storms
August 18, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
