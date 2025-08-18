Hot Monday With Spotty Afternoon Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.