Hot And Humid; Chance Of Sunday Afternoon Pop-up Storms
August 17, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
