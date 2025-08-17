Hot And Humid; Chance Of Sunday Afternoon Pop-up Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.