High Speed FHP Chase Ends With Crash Near Jim Allen Elementary

A high speed chase Wednesday afternoon ended with the suspect crashing into a wooded area near Jim Allen Elementary School on Highway 95A.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper observed a sedan traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 29 near Nine Mile Road and attempted a traffic stop. FHP said the driver started to slow before accelerating away from the trooper, reaching speeds of 96 mph on northbound Highway 29.

The driver veered onto Highway 95A before losing control while attempting to pass another vehicle, crashing through a fence and into a wooded area where the vehicle overturned.

The driver attempted to flee on foot and was tased by the trooper, according to FHP, and was tased a second time when he again tried to flee.

FHP said the driver received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS for evaluation. The trooper was not injured.

The release of the 29-year-old male driver’s name and charges are pending his release from the hospital and booking into the Escambia County Jail.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.