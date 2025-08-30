High School Football Scoreboard

August 30, 2025

Here is a look at high school football scores from across the North Escambia area this week.

FLORIDA

  • Tate 48, Gulf Breeze 13 [Read story...]
  • Opp 26, Northview 14 [Read story, see photos...]
  • Freeport 31, Jay 14
  • Washington 28, West Florida 20
  • Daphne (AL) 32, Pine Forest 12
  • Pace 41, Pensacola Catholic 14
  • Niceville 27, Escambia 6
  • Milton 41,  at Pensacola High 6

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton 48, Chickasaw 13
  • Escambia Academy 74, North River Christian 0
  • Monroe County at Escambia County (Atmore)
  • T.R. Miller at Straughn
  • Excel at W.S. Neal

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Fort Walton last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

