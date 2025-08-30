High School Football Scoreboard

Here is a look at high school football scores from across the North Escambia area this week.

FLORIDA

Tate 48, Gulf Breeze 13 [Read story...]

Opp 26, Northview 14 [Read story, see photos...]

Freeport 31, Jay 14

Washington 28, West Florida 20

Daphne (AL) 32, Pine Forest 12

Pace 41, Pensacola Catholic 14

Niceville 27, Escambia 6

Milton 41, at Pensacola High 6

ALABAMA

Flomaton 48, Chickasaw 13

Escambia Academy 74, North River Christian 0

Monroe County at Escambia County (Atmore)

T.R. Miller at Straughn

Excel at W.S. Neal

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Fort Walton last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.