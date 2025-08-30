High School Football Scoreboard
August 30, 2025
Here is a look at high school football scores from across the North Escambia area this week.
FLORIDA
- Tate 48, Gulf Breeze 13 [Read story...]
- Opp 26, Northview 14 [Read story, see photos...]
- Freeport 31, Jay 14
- Washington 28, West Florida 20
- Daphne (AL) 32, Pine Forest 12
- Pace 41, Pensacola Catholic 14
- Niceville 27, Escambia 6
- Milton 41, at Pensacola High 6
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 48, Chickasaw 13
- Escambia Academy 74, North River Christian 0
- Monroe County at Escambia County (Atmore)
- T.R. Miller at Straughn
- Excel at W.S. Neal

