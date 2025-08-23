High School Football Scoreboard

Here are high school football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Tate 21, Fort Walton 7 [Story, photos...]

Destin 37, Northview 2

Jay 40, Lighthouse Christian Academy 0

West Florida at Escambia (delayed to Monday)

Pensacola Catholic 42, Navarre 27

Pine Forest 29, Pensacola High 0

Mary G. Montgomery 34, Pace 21

Milton 20 , Crestview 19 (OT)

Gulf Breeze at South Walton

Franklin County 31, Century 0

ALABAMA

Flomaton 17, Clarke County 0 (Thursday night)

Escambia Academy 40 Snook Christian Academy 12

Wenonah 19, Escambia County (Amtore) 0

T.R. Miller 35, Reeltown 2

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Fort Walton Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.