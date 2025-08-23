High School Football Scoreboard
August 23, 2025
Here are high school football scores from across the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
- Tate 21, Fort Walton 7 [Story, photos...]
- Destin 37, Northview 2
- Jay 40, Lighthouse Christian Academy 0
- West Florida at Escambia (delayed to Monday)
- Pensacola Catholic 42, Navarre 27
- Pine Forest 29, Pensacola High 0
- Mary G. Montgomery 34, Pace 21
- Milton 20 , Crestview 19 (OT)
- Gulf Breeze at South Walton
- Franklin County 31, Century 0
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 17, Clarke County 0 (Thursday night)
- Escambia Academy 40 Snook Christian Academy 12
- Wenonah 19, Escambia County (Amtore) 0
- T.R. Miller 35, Reeltown 2
Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Fort Walton Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments