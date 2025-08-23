High School Football Scoreboard

August 23, 2025

Here are high school football scores from across the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

  • Tate 21, Fort Walton 7 [Story, photos...]
  • Destin 37, Northview 2
  • Jay 40, Lighthouse Christian Academy 0
  • West Florida at Escambia (delayed to Monday)
  • Pensacola Catholic 42, Navarre 27
  • Pine Forest 29,  Pensacola High 0
  • Mary G. Montgomery 34, Pace 21
  • Milton 20 , Crestview 19 (OT)
  • Gulf Breeze at South Walton
  • Franklin County 31, Century 0

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton 17, Clarke County 0 (Thursday night)
  • Escambia Academy 40 Snook Christian Academy 12
  • Wenonah 19, Escambia County (Amtore) 0
  • T.R. Miller 35, Reeltown 2

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Fort Walton Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 