Heat Advisory, Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms For Saturday
August 16, 2025
A heat advisory is in effect with heat indices expected to reach up to 110 degrees on Saturday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
