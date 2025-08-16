Heat Advisory, Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms For Saturday

A heat advisory is in effect with heat indices expected to reach up to 110 degrees on Saturday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.