Heat Advisory: Hot Afternoons And Pop-up Storms
August 15, 2025
A heat advisory is in effect with heat indices expected to reach up to 110 degrees on Friday
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.
