Heat Advisory: Hot Afternoons And Pop-up Storms

A heat advisory is in effect with heat indices expected to reach up to 110 degrees on Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.