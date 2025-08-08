Former Beulah Middle Teacher Gets 54 Years For Sex Crimes With Student

A former Beulah Middle School teacher was convicted on Thursday to 54 Years in state prison for sex crimes involving a student.

In early June, an Escambia Count yjury found 63-year-old Winston Hezekiah Foster guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious battery and two counts of unlawful activity with certain minors. When he is sentenced in August, he faces up to 60 years in prison.

The State Attorney’s Office received a complaint from the victim who alleged Foster, her former middle school art teacher, had a sexual relationship with her from October of 2017 when she was 15 years old until September 2019 when she was 17 years old. She said Foster was her art teacher for sixth, seventh and eighth grade while she attended Woodham Middle School.

She told investigators that it was not uncommon for art students to visit Foster before school. She said Foster “started to be more forward with her and made comments that she thought were ‘weird’ for him to say,” according to an arrest warrant, before inviting her to do things outside of school. She said he invited her for sushi, and they went back to his house to eat. She said he kissed her, but that was it. In 2017, he allegedly took her to see a movie in about October 2017 before taking her to his house and having sex, the warrant obtained by NorthEscambia.com states.

“During the summer months, when Foster was off and his wife was at work, he would pick her up from her home and take her back to his house,” according to the warrant. The victim also alleged they had sex in a supply closet in his classroom at Woodham Middle School in 2017 and then at Beulah Middle School in 2018 and 2019. She also stated they had “virtual sex” through an app while Foster was in Houston visiting his very ill daughter.

According to school district documents, Foster was an art teacher at Beulah Middle School and previously at Woodham Middle School. His employment was later terminated.