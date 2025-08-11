First Day Of School Forecast

August 11, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast for the first day of school and the remainder of the week:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 