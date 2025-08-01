Conviction Overturned In Football Standout Ladarius Clardy Murder Case

An appeals court has overturned the conviction of one of the men convicted of the murder of Ladarius Clardy in 2021.

Da’Quavion Snowden, 25, claimed that the court made a mistake by denying motions to suppress his interviews with investigators following his arrest because his request for an attorney was ignored. The First District Court of Appeal agreed, reversing Snowden’s conviction and life sentence. He will now get a new trial; the date has not been set.

Snowden was found guilty in July 2023 of first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder for the death of Clardy and injuring 19-year-old Eric Young.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was found shot dead in a vehicle crash about 1 a.m. on July 1, 2021. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes after it crashed in a ravine. Authorities say the murder was a case of mistaken identity. Young was also shot in the incident and survived.

Da’Quavion Snowden’s brother, Amos Dehontiquan Snowden, was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and received a mandatory life sentence.