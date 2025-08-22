Clingstones Clip Wahoos In 6-1 Defeat

written by Erik Bremer

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 6-1 to the Columbus Clingstones on Thursday night, managing only three early hits and missing out on opportunities to capitalize on mid-game opportunities.

Fenwick Trimble opened the scoring with a solo homer for the Blue Wahoos in the second inning, but it proved to be Pensacola’s only run. The Blue Wahoos were held hitless after Dub Gleed’s single three batters later.

Dax Fulton (L, 5-10) was scheduled to start, but the threat of rain pushed back the beginning of his appearance. Luis Palacios quickly worked 2.0 perfect innings before Fulton took the mound in the bottom of the third.

A two-out RBI infield single from Patrick Clohisy in the third inning tied the game 1-1, and Clohisy scored from third base on a wild pitch two batters later to give the Clingstones a 2-1 lead.

The Blue Wahoos loaded the bases with three walks in the top of the fifth inning against Columbus starter Drue Hackenberg, but Blane Abeyta (W, 2-1) stranded all three runners by coaxing a groundout from Mark Coley II to end the threat and preserve the 2-1 Clingstones advantage.

Fulton couldn’t work out of similar bases-loaded trouble in the bottom of the fifth, hitting Ethan Workinger with a pitch to force in a run before Adam Zebrowski laced a three-run double to left field to cap a four-run inning.

Abeyta and Ryan Bourassa combined for 4.1 hitless innings of relief for the Clingstones, securing the 6-1 final.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos missed out on a chance to grow their 2.5-game lead over the second-place Montgomery Biscuits, who were trailing to the Knoxville Smokies at publication. There are 22 games remaining in the regular season as the Blue Wahoos aim to secure their eighth playoff berth in 10 seasons.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Friday night.