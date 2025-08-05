Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms, High In The Middle 80s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.