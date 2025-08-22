Chance Of Scattered Storms Hangs Around For Friday Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.