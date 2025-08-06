Century Picks Top 5 Town Administrator Applicants

Tuesday night, the Century Town Council narrowed the list of candidates for a new town administrator and set a date for interviews.

The mayor and council members each submitted name, with the top five making the cut. They are:

Charles Anderson

Timothy Day

Brian Luis Underwood

Peter Cavalli

Lisa Rouse

The council set public interviews for Thursday, August 14 at 6 p.m. Following the suggestion of council member John Bass, all interviews will be virtual “so there’s no competitive advantage” to a candidate who appears in person. Between now and August 14, each council member has the opportunity to individually interview the candidates on the phone.

The council plans to choose their next administrator at their regular meeting on August 19.

According to the job description, the salary range for the position is $112,000 to $137,000, with the likely salary offer between the minimum of $112,000 and the midpoint of the range, or about $124,500.

Here is brief information on each of the finalists:

Charles V. Anderson (Saint Petersburg, FL): Anderson is the former city manager for Treasure Island, Florida, where he led disaster recovery efforts and managed multimillion-dollar budgets. With decades of military and local government experience, he specializes in crisis management, infrastructure planning, and personnel leadership.

Editor’s note: Information for each applicant is a brief summary taken from more complete resumes, applications and/or cover letters submitted to the Town of Century. Applicant’s information and claims were not independently verified by NorthEscambia.com staff.