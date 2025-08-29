Cantonment Man Charged With Molesting A Girl Under Age 12

A 54-year-old Cantonment man has been charged with molesting a young girl.

John Daniel White of Night Mares Lane was charged with felony lewd or lascivious molestation of a person less than age 12 and lewd or lascivious exhibition with a victim 16 or under. If convicted as charged, he faces up to life in prison.

According to an arrest report, the Florida Department of Children and Families contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office about a sexual battery complaint.

The alleged victim participated in a forensic interview at the Gulf Coast Kid’s House during which the child stated that White would touch her while pleasuring himself, according to the arrest report. “He told her not to tell anyone, or else he would call 911, which made her feel scared,” the report states.

When confronted about the allegations by a Sheriff’s Office investigator, White questioned the validity of the child’s allegations. His wife told deputies that she did not remember a time that White was ever alone with the child, and that he was out of town frequently for work.

The ECSO investigator found probable cause of the charges due to “consistent and detailed disclosure,” the report states.

The report indicates White surrendered at the Escambia County Jail on the charges this week, and he remained in the jail without bond.