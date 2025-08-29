Cantonment Man Charged With Molesting A Girl Under Age 12

August 29, 2025

A 54-year-old Cantonment man has been charged with molesting a young girl.

John Daniel White of Night Mares Lane was charged with felony lewd or lascivious molestation of a person less than age 12 and lewd or lascivious exhibition with a victim 16 or under. If convicted as charged, he faces up to life in prison.

According to an arrest report, the Florida Department of Children and Families contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office about a sexual battery complaint.

The alleged victim participated in a forensic interview at the Gulf Coast Kid’s House during which the child stated that White would touch her while pleasuring himself, according to the arrest report. “He told her not to tell anyone, or else he would call 911, which made her feel scared,” the report states.

When confronted about the allegations by a Sheriff’s Office investigator, White questioned the validity of the child’s allegations. His wife told deputies that she did not remember a time that White was ever alone with the child, and that he was out of town frequently for work.

The ECSO investigator found probable cause of the charges due to “consistent and detailed disclosure,” the report states.

The report indicates White surrendered at the Escambia County Jail on the charges this week, and he remained in the jail without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 