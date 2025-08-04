Breakfast And Lunch Are Free For Every Student At 44 Escambia Schools; Others Must Apply

August 4, 2025

Breakfast and lunch are free for all students, regardless of income, during the upcoming school year at 44 schools and centers in Escambia County. Applications must be submitted for free or reduced price lunches at all other schools.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program means that parents of the students at these schools are not required to submit an application for the Free and Reduced Meal program at that school.

The free meal schools are selected based upon income levels.

Parents at these schools should plan on providing their child with money for their meals until eligibility is established to avoid creating a deficit in their account. Funds can be added to student accounts online at myschoolapps.com.

This program has been in place since 2015 in Escambia County and was not related to the pandemic. The program is federally funded.

Meal applications, or payment, will be required at:

  • Beulah Elementary
  • Blue Angels Elementary
  • Cook Elementary
  • Cordova Park Elementary
  • Hellen Caro Elementary
  • Kingsfield Elementary
  • Suter Elementary
  • Brown Barge Middle
  • Ransom Middle
  • Tate High
  • West Florida High.

Free meal schools are:

Elementary Schools

  1. Bellview Elementary
  2. Bratt Elementary
  3. Brentwood Elementary
  4. Byrneville Elementary
  5. C.A. Weis Elementary
  6. Ensley Elementary
  7. Ferry Pass Elementary
  8. Global Learning Academy
  9. Holm Elementary
  10. Jim Allen Elementary
  11. Lincoln Park Elementary
  12. Lipscomb Elementary
  13. Longleaf Elementary
  14. McArthur Elementary
  15. Molino Park Elementary
  16. Montclair Elementary
  17. Myrtle Grove Elementary
  18. Navy Point Elementary
  19. Oakcrest Elementary
  20. Pine Meadow Elementary
  21. Pleasant Grove Elementary
  22. Scenic Heights Elementary
  23. O.J. Semmes Elementary
  24. Sherwood Elementary
  25. Warrington Elementary
  26. West Pensacola Elementary

Middle Schools

  1. Bailey Middle
  2. Bellview Middle
  3. Beulah Middle
  4. Ernest Ward Middle
  5. Ferry Pass Middle
  6. Workman Middle

High Schools

  1. Escambia High
  2. Northview High
  3. Pensacola High
  4. Pine Forest High
  5. Washington High

Other Schools and Centers

  1. Acceleration Academy
  2. Achieve Academy
  3. Capstone
  4. Escambia Westgate Center
  5. Hope Horizon
  6. Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy
  7. Success Academy

Pictured: An Escambia County School lunch as served to students during the last school year. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

