Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Postponed In Montgomery

Tuesday’s game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits was postponed due to wet grounds at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday in Montgomery, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games, with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.