Blue Wahoos Bettered B Biscuits In Doubleheader Sweep

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos were swept in a doubleheader by the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday night, falling 2-1 in game one before dropping the nightcap by a 7-0 final.

Game one was a duel between Biscuits starter Jonny Cuevas and Blue Wahoos starter Dax Fulton (L, 5-8). Cuevas, the first man up in a scheduled bullpen game, allowed only two walks over 4.0 hitless innings as Fulton allowed only two balls hit out of the infield in his first 5.0 innings.

The Blue Wahoos broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth, turning a Fenwick Trimble double and Kemp Alderman double play grounder into a 1-0 lead against Biscuits reliever Ryan Shreve (W, 3-3).

Fulton, asked to protect the lead, allowed one-out singles to Homer Bush Jr. and Jadher Areinamo before Cooper Kinney blasted a go-ahead, two-run double off the top of the right field wall.

Though Will Kempner left two of Fulton’s runners in scoring position to avoid further damage, the Pensacola offense couldn’t muster a rally against Derrick Edington (S, 7) in their final chance to avoid a 2-1, seven-inning defeat.

In game two, TJ Nichols (W, 1-0) impressed in his Double-A debut for the Biscuits. The righty worked 6.0 scoreless innings, coaxing four double plays, in support of a Montgomery offensive outburst.

Bush circled the bases with a single, two steals and a throwing error for a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Jake Brooks (L, 0-1). Tatem Levins laced a two-run single in the fourth for a 3-0 Biscuits lead, and singles from Cooper Kinney and Gregory Barrios highlighted a four-run fifth that put the game out of reach for a 7-0 final.

The Biscuits were 11-for-11 in stolen bases on the doubleheader, highlighted by Bush’s six steals in a 5-for-7 evening.

In taking the first three games of this week’s series, the Biscuits have trimmed their deficit in the second half South Division race to 3.5 games behind the first-place Blue Wahoos.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Friday.