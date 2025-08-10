Back To School Shopping? Here’s The Big List Of What Is Tax Free.

The first day of school in Escambia County is Monday, and there’s a chance to save the sales tax on everything in needed.

Florida’s month-long back to school Sales Tax Holiday continues through Sunday, August 31, on essential school supplies and more.

Below you can find a short snapshot list of included items, followed by a more complete detailed list.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday includes exemptions for:

School supplies selling for $50 or less

Binders

Notebooks

Pens and pencils

Lunch boxes

Clothing, footwear, and apparel priced at $100 or less

Backpacks

Pants

Shoes

Shirts

Sweaters

Learning aids selling for $30 or less

Interactive Books

Puzzles

Flashcards

Personal computers and accessories priced at $1,500 or less (for noncommercial home or personal use)

Laptops

Flash drives

Printers

Headphones

COMPLETE LIST

Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use having a sales price of $1,500 or less Personal computers* include: Calculators Desktops Electronic book readers Handhelds Laptops Tablets Tower computers

*The term does not include cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data.

Personal computer-related accessories*+ include: Keyboards Mice Modems Monitors Nonrecreational software Other peripheral devices Personal digital assistants Routers

*The listed accessories are tax-exempt regardless of whether they are used in association with a personal computer base unit.

+ The term does not include furniture or systems, devices, software, monitors with a television tuner, or peripherals that are designed or intended primarily for recreational use.

Wallets and bags* having a sales price of $100 or less per item, including: Backpacks Diaper bags Fanny packs Handbags

*Briefcases, suitcases, and other garment bags are excluded.

School supplies having a sales price of $50 or less per item, including: Binders Cellophane tape Compasses Composition books Computer disks Construction paper Crayons Erasers Folders Glue or paste Legal pads Lunch boxes Markers Notebooks Notebook filler paper Pencils Pens Poster board Poster paper Protractors Rulers Scissors Staplers and staples used to secure paper products

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less: Flashcards or other learning cards Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills Matching or other memory games Puzzle books and search-and-find books Stacking or nesting blocks or sets

Clothing, footwear, and accessories having a sales price of $100 or less per item, including: Shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, shorts, and other apparel Shoes, boots, sandals, and other footwear Accessories such as belts, hats, gloves, and scarves



The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.