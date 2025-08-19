Appointee Sought For Escambia Board Of Electrical Examiners

August 19, 2025

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking two Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for an appointment to the Escambia County Board of Electrical Examiners.

Escambia County residents interested in serving on the Escambia County Board of Electrical Examiners are asked to submit a resume and letter indicating their desire to serve by the close of business on Monday, August 25. Resumes should be submitted to Jennifer Hampton, Division Manager, Escambia County Building Services Department, 3363 West Park Place, Pensacola, Florida 32505 or emailed to jahampton@myescambia.com.

Openings on the Escambia County Board of Electrical Examiners is as follows:

  • One State Certified Electrical Contractor
  • One State Registered Electrical Contractor

Established by a local ordinance, the duties of the board are to attend meetings to review applications, administer written examination of applicants, issue certificates of competency as electricians and maintain official records of all transactions. The board is to consider any charges against certificate holders for willful violations or incompetence. Members serve a three-year term of office and meet the third Tuesday of each month for approximately two hours.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 