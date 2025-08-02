Afternoon Showers and Storms; Otherwise Hot And Humid

August 2, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 