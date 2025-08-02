Afternoon Showers and Storms; Otherwise Hot And Humid

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.