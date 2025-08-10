A Few Scattered Showers And Storms Sunday

August 10, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

