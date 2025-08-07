Flomaton Women Charged With Multiple Child Abuse, Animal Cruelty Counts

August 7, 2025

Two Flomaton women were recently arrested on multiple counts of child abuse and animal cruelty.

Jessica Ann-Connie Wright and Molly Ann Weaver, both 39, were each charged with two counts of felony willful abuse of a child under 18 and two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

On July 5, the Flomaton Police Department responded to an animal complaint at a mobile home in the 3100 block of Old Flomaton Road. Police Chief Dereck Lowry said officers discovered unsanitary conditions inside the home. He said an animal that had been deceased for an extended period of time was found in the home along with two other animals.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that two young juveniles had also lived in the residence and had been exposed to the unsafe and unsanitary conditions,” Lowry said.

Wright is in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton, and Weaver is in the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola without bond awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

