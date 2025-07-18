Warm And Humid, Scattered Showers Likely Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70%.