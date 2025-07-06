Wahoos Fall 6-4 To Shuckers

written by Willie Phaler

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their second game in a row Saturday night, falling to the Biloxi Shuckers 6-4.

Thomas White displayed nasty stuff on the mound for the Wahoos as he made his third start of the season in Double-A, and first before representing the Marlins organization in the All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta next weekend. Across 4.2 IP, the Marlins’ top prospect struck out seven Shuckers batters and allowed only three singles.

After a near hour-long delay due to wet grounds, the Blue Wahoos hopped out to an early lead. Catcher Spencer Bramwell opened the scoring, smacking his fourth home run of the year to put the Wahoos up 1-0 in the second. Dalvy Rosario added another run in the fifth with a double to left-center, scoring Johnny Olmstead from first base.

As White’s command waned near the end of his start, Biloxi pushed across three runs in the fifth courtesy of a Zavier Warren two-out, two-run single and a passed ball that enabled Mike Boeve to score.

Michael Snyder picked up a big two-out hit of his own for the Blue Wahoos in the top of the seventh, sending a two-run single to right field that gave Pensacola a brief 4-3 lead.

Biloxi responded swiftly in their half of the seventh, as Darrien Miller belted a three-run home run out to right off of Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (L, 4-4), to take the lead back for good at 6-4.

The Blue Wahoos were unable to find much offense after Snyder’s RBIs in the seventh against Zach Peek (W, 2-0), as Ryan Middendorf and Tyler Bryant (S, 1) shut the door with a scoreless eighth and ninth.

The Blue Wahoos will finish their series in Biloxi on Sunday, with Dax Fulton (3-6, 4.06 ERA) taking the mound to face off with K.C. Hunt (4-4, 4.68 ERA) for the Shuckers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.