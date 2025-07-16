Tropical Disturbance Brings High Rain Chances

July 16, 2025

Rain chances are high the next several days due to a tropical disturbance.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 60%


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 