Tropical Disturbance Brings High Rain Chances

Rain chances are high the next several days due to a tropical disturbance.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 60%



