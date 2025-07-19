Today: Escambia Animal Shelter Offering Free Cat And Dog Adoptions

July 19, 2025

The animal shelter in Escambia County has free cat and dog adoptions through today.

Adoptions are free for cats and dogs one year or older. Puppies are available for $50 and kittens are $25. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

The shelter is once again. taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” event.

Since its inception in 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 324,000 pets find loving homes and is now the largest funded adoption event in the country. The program partners with more than 815 animal welfare organizations across 49 states and Canada.

View all adoptable pets at the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center on 24petconnect.com.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are  from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 