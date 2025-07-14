These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and project in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Beulah Road (State Road (S.R.) 99) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Lane – The week of Sunday, July 13, Beulah Road will be temporarily closed at the Beulah Church Road intersection for a period of 18 days for drainage construction. Signs will be in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Rebel Road, Mobile Highway and Nine Mile Road.

Garden Street (Business U.S. 98) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I-110) Ramp – The week of Sunday, July 13, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: B Street, between Garden Street and Romana Street, will be closed for a period of 14 days for stormwater management improvements. Signs will be in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Garden Street, A Street and Romana Street. Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. Temporary side street closures south of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, as crews perform utility and stormwater management enhancements. On-street parking is closed on the south side of Garden Street, between B Street and L Street. Additionally, periodic on-street parking closures will occur on Garden Street, between A Street and Alcaniz Street, for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, July 13, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard (S.R. 296) Resurfacing, from Davis Highway (S.R. 291) to Baisden Road – Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, July 13 through Thursday, July 17 between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. for milling and paving operations: Intermittent lane closures on Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard, from Davis Highway to Baisden Road. On-street parking closures on Bayou Boulevard, between 12th Avenue and Baisden Road.

Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – The week of Sunday, July 13, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping.

Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – The week of Sunday, July 13, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping. Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, July 13 through Thursday, July 17, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, July 13 through Friday, July 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Between Sunday, July 13 and Friday, July 18, drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Beginning Monday, July 14, I-10 east and westbound travel lanes will be shifted away from the median area of the roadway, between mile markers 10 and 12, near the U.S. 29 interchange (Exit 10). Intermittent I-10 eastbound outside lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. between mile markers 9 and 10 for barrier wall adjustments. The length of the U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been permanently reduced to allow crews to complete construction activities. A concrete barrier wall and new pavement striping is in place to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. U.S. 29 (S.R. 95) Turn Lane Operations South of Cedar Tree Lane – Motorists will encounter intermittent outside southbound lane closures Sunday, July 13 through Thursday, July 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, July 13 through Thursday, July 17, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for shoulder work and placement of thermoplastic striping.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, July 13 through Thursday, July 17, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, July 13 through Thursday, July 17, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. S.R. 87 Resurfacing, from south of East Bay Boulevard (County Road 399) to Vonnie Tolbert Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for concrete repair work and paving operations.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, July 13, through Friday, July 18, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.