The Owner Of This Gonzalez Cemetery Has Been Dead For Decades. Now The County May Take Over.

The Jordan Cemetery in Gonzalez is 163 years old, and there’s no official caretaker.

It was founded by owner John H. Hamn in 1832, but he died in 1938.

Now, the Escambia County Commission is considering the use of public resources and funds to provide maintenance for the cemetery at 2300 East Kingfield Road. Florida statutes allow the county to take over maintenance of an abandoned cemetery.

According to paperwork filed with the county, the nearly four-acre cemetery contains 811 graves from 1862 to 2017. The “Find a Grave” website lists the most recent burial as being in late 2023.

Of those, over 100 were listed as unmarked in a 1980 survey. About 79 graves have markings that are illegible or have no inscription, while others are marked with just wood or simple concrete. There are 372 graves marked as historic.

Jordan Cemetery is listed as a Historical Cemetery in the Florida Department of Financial Services master site file.

If the county takes over maintenance, they will use staff and resources from the University of West Florida Archeology Institute to supplement the county’s maintenance efforts.

The county commission will consider the Jordan Cemetery maintenance proposal at their meeting on Thursday, July 10.

Pictured: The Jordan Cemetary on Kingsfield Road, as seen in undated photographs. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.